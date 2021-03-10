Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,682 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

IDPH reported a total of 1,202,709 COVID-19 cases, including 20,810 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday night, 1,157 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 111 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 71,488 specimens for a total of 18,804,759 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 3-9 is 2.6%.
A total of 4,323,145 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,738,045.
When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?
IDPH reports that a total of 3,567,927 vaccine doses have been administered, including 349,983 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 95,369.
A total of 1,247,781 people in Illinois are fully vaccinated
On Tuesday, 104,777 vaccine doses were administered.
The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Christian County: 1 female 90s
-Coles County: 1 female 50s
-Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
-Edgard County: 1 male 50s
-Fayette County: 1 male 70s
-Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
-Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s
-Kendall County: 1 female 70s
-Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-Ogle County: 1 female 80s
-Perry County: 1 male 50s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-Stephenson County: 1 male 70s
-Will County: 1 female 80s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 80s