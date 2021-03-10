coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,682 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths on Wednesday.

IDPH reported a total of 1,202,709 COVID-19 cases, including 20,810 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday night, 1,157 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 111 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 71,488 specimens for a total of 18,804,759 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 3-9 is 2.6%.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

A total of 4,323,145 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,738,045.

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg answers COVID-19 questions.



IDPH reports that a total of 3,567,927 vaccine doses have been administered, including 349,983 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 95,369.

A total of 1,247,781 people in Illinois are fully vaccinated

On Tuesday, 104,777 vaccine doses were administered.

RELATED: United Center COVID vaccine sign-up continues with appointments available on Zocdoc

The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Christian County: 1 female 90s
-Coles County: 1 female 50s
-Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
-Edgard County: 1 male 50s
-Fayette County: 1 male 70s
-Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
-Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s
-Kendall County: 1 female 70s
-Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-Ogle County: 1 female 80s
-Perry County: 1 male 50s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-Stephenson County: 1 male 70s
-Will County: 1 female 80s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagovaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
United Center vaccine site opens fully Wednesday
United Center COVID vaccinations get underway
State board of education updates COVID guidelines for schools
IL reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill | LIVE
Homeless man sentenced 65 years in off-duty CPD officer's murder
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare: CPD
Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber in Beverly: CPD
New lawyer could be kicked off Jussie Smollett case
Show More
Man charged with murder, arson, after woman and her daughter killed in Gresham fire
VIDEO: Bear chases skier down Romanian slopes
Chicago Weather: Mild and windy Wednesday
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Considering therapy can help people cope with ongoing pandemic
More TOP STORIES News