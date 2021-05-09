IL COVID Update: 1,741 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10590759" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A week from Friday, Illinois will move into its Bridge Phase of reopening, Gov. JB Pritkzer said.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10589784" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday dates for when Illinois will move forward into the Bridge Phase of reopening and Phase 5.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths Sunday.There have been 1,354,967 total COVID cases, including 22,223 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 65,930 specimens for a total of 23,347,731 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 2 to May 8, is 3.4%.As of Saturday night, 1,870 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 452 patients were in the ICU and 232 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 9,908,489 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 73,622 doses. There were 80,843 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s- DuPage County: 1 female 90s- Fulton County: 1 male 80s- Grundy County: 1 male 60s- Kane County: 1 female 80s- Kendall County: 1 male 60s- Knox County: 1 male 60s- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- LaSalle County: 2 females 70s- Livingston County: 1 male 80s- McDonough County: 1 male 50s- Rock Island County: 1 male 40s- Saline County: 1 female 70s- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 female 60s- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s