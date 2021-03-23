Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,832 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,832 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths on Tuesday.IDPH reported a total of 1,224,915 COVID-19 cases, including 21,116 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Monday night, 1,270 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 272 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 49,739 specimens for a total of 19,726,135 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 16-22 is 2.9%. For the past 12 days, test positivity has either held steady or increased each day, climbing from 2.5% to 2.9%.A total of 5,796,305 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 6,211,205.A total of 4,818,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night, including 363,235 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 91,000 doses. There were 70,252 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.The IDPH said it is working with the federal government on possible discrepancies in the reporting of the number of vaccines administered. IDPH said it is possible the number of doses administered is underreported and that it will update its data if a discrepancy is found.As of Tuesday, 64% of Illinoisans 65 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 30% of Illinoisans aged 16 and older have received their first dose. In order for Illinois to move into Gov. Pritzker's Bridge Phase of reopening, 70% of residents 65 and older must have received at least their first dose of vaccine. In order to move into Phase 5 of reopening, at least 50% of residents 16 and older must have received at least their first dose of vaccine.The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Champaign County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s