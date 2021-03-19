coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,380 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

65% of Illinoisans 65 or older received at least 1 COVID vaccine dose
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Friday.

IDPH reported a total of 1,218,470 COVID-19 cases, including 21,034 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,132 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 105 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

IDPH have announced 79 new confirmed deaths at LTC facilities this week. That's down from the 224 reported a week ago.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 92,161 specimens for a total of 19,481,259 since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 12-18 is 2.8%.

A total of 5,251,055 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,665,955. A total of 4,510,696 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night, including 359,850 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,775 doses, a new record. There were 135,525 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.

Sixty-five percent of Illinoisans 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, inching closer to the target of 70% that could see Illinois enter the Bridge Phase.

Double lung transplant using lungs from donor who previously had COVID performed at Northwestern



Northwestern Medicine surgeons have performed a double lung transplant on a patient using lungs from a donor who previously had COVID-19, the healthcare provider said Friday.

The transplant recipient is an Illinois man in his 60s. He received lungs from a donor who had mild symptoms. The donor died from an unrelated accidental death and no longer had COVID at the time.

The patient works in healthcare and was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May 2020 and suffered permanent lung damage.

Illinois COVID-19 vaccine guidelines do not include pot smokers in Phase 1B; those who smoke cigarettes included



Illinois residents who smoke marijuana will not be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine early.

This decision was made despite the fact that cannabis smokers are at a higher risk for respiratory issues.

However people who smoke cigarettes or have smoked do qualify for the earlier phase.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Dewitt County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- Morgan County: 1 male 40s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
