Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,193 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,193 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,285,398 total COVID cases, including 21,540 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 2,028 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 58,248 specimens for a total of 21,283,370 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6-12, is 5%.A total of 9,343,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 7,344,112 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses. There were 100,729 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Bureau County: 1 female 70s-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s-Jersey County: 1 female 90s-Lake County: 1 female 80s-Livingston County: 1 female 60s-Logan County: 1 male 60s-Madison County: 1 male 50s-McHenry County: 1 female 70s-Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s