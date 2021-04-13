Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,193 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

There have been 1,285,398 total COVID cases, including 21,540 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois, Indiana to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots
As of Monday night, 2,028 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 58,248 specimens for a total of 21,283,370 since the pandemic began.
SEE ALSO: Illinois COVID Vaccine: IL expands vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and up
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6-12, is 5%.
SEE ALSO | Chicago will open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older by April 19, Lightfoot says
A total of 9,343,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.
A total of 7,344,112 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses. There were 100,729 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.
Governor JB Pritzker announces 150K additional vaccination appointments for Chicago suburbs next week
The deaths reported Tuesday include:
-Bureau County: 1 female 70s
-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
-Jersey County: 1 female 90s
-Lake County: 1 female 80s
-Livingston County: 1 female 60s
-Logan County: 1 male 60s
-Madison County: 1 male 50s
-McHenry County: 1 female 70s
-Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s