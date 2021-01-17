Illinois COVID-19 Update: Region 2 moves to Tier 1 as IL reports 4,162 new cases, 29 deaths

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,068,829, with a total of 18,208 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regions 2, 5 move to Tier 1
Region 2, north central Illinois, can move to Tier 1 mitigations, health officials announced Sunday. The first tier allows limited indoor dining.
The region includes Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties.
The southern region of Illinois, Region 5, has also reentered Tier 1 state mitigations effective immediately, IDPH announced on Twitter Saturday.
Health officials said the region has met the COVID-19 health metrics to ease mitigations. This comes just a day after Gov. Pritzker announced Regions 1, 2 and 5 would move down to Tier 2. All other regions of the state are continuing to operate under Tier 3 mitigations, according to health officials.
Under Tier 1, all bars and restaurants must be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Indoor services will also be allowed, however, at a capacity of 25 guests or less, or 25% capacity per room. Establishments offering indoor service must also serve food, according to IDPH.
Indoor service reservations must be limited to a two-hour max with a maximum of four people per party and is recommended to only be with members of the same household.
All bar and restaurant patrons should be seated at tables, and must not be ordering, seating or congregating at the bar as bar stools should be removed.
Tables must also be 6 feet apart and reservations should be required for each party. No seating of multiple parties at one table, including at private clubs or country clubs.
Patrons are not allowed to be standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting. There is also no dancing or standing indoors under Tier 1.
Sports should follow mitigation measures set forth in all sport guidelines and face coverings must be worn at all times in fitness centers, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing.
Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities (not included in the above exposure setting) must continue to follow Phase 4 guidance.
Region 5 includes Alexander, Bond, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Edwards, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Massac, Monroe, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, St. Clair, Saline, Union, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, White and Williamson counties.
Lake County Health Department to open drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site
The Lake County Health Department announced Saturday they plan to open a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations site at the county fairgrounds.
The vaccination site will open Tuesday and will be available by appointment only for those in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers, and long-term care facility residents and staff.
In order to receive a vaccine from the Lake County Health Department, you must register on the AllVax Portal website. When the health department receives a shipment of vaccine doses, a limited number of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine will be notified to schedule their appointment through the AllVax system.
Anyone who lives or works in Lake County may sign up to be notified when it's their turn to be vaccinated. Those who may not have access to a computer are encouraged to call the AllVax support team at (847) 377-8130.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,845 specimens for a total of 14,763,993.
As of Saturday night, 3,408 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 720 patients were in the ICU and 387 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 10 - 15 is 7.1%.
The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.
As of Saturday night, 781,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 268,525 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 1,049,675.
IDPH reports that a total of 487,040 vaccine doses, including 66,679 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 23,546 .
The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.
Deaths reported Sunday include:
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 5 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 20s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 60s
