Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 808 cases, 17 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 808 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,377,249 total COVID cases, including 22,650 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 42,841 specimens for a total of 24,309,118 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 18 to May 24, is 2.7%.As of Monday night, 1,419 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,990,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,485 doses. There were 49,402 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.Officials said 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 49% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s-Fulton County: 1 female 50s-Lake County: 1 male 70s-Livingston County: 1 female 60s-Logan County: 1 female 80s-Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s