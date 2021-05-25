coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 808 cases, 17 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC investigating reports of heart problems in small number of young vaccine recipients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 808 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,377,249 total COVID cases, including 22,650 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.


Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 42,841 specimens for a total of 24,309,118 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 18 to May 24, is 2.7%.

RELATED: Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens, will ask for FDA authorization in June

As of Monday night, 1,419 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 10,990,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,485 doses. There were 49,402 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.


Officials said 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 49% are fully vaccinated.

Navigating anxiety while returning to pre-COVID-19 activities

The deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s
-Fulton County: 1 female 50s

-Lake County: 1 male 70s
-Livingston County: 1 female 60s
-Logan County: 1 female 80s
-Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 933 COVID-19 case, 10 deaths
IL reports 943 COVID-19 case, 24 deaths
Our Chicago: Clearing up mask confusion, keeping younger kids safe
IL reports 1,108 COVID-19 case, 43 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter found in Hammond river
Man changing friend's flat tire shot by carjacker near Midway, critical: CPD
1 of 2 injured dogs dies after Palatine dog attack: police
Villa Park police fatally shoot woman armed with pellet gun
Video shows woman inside Texas zoo's monkey exhibit
Free Six Flags tickets for those getting COVID shot in Cook County Wed.
1 teen killed, another hurt in Tri-Taylor shooting: CPD
Show More
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
Woman, 86, hit by stray bullet while watering lawn on West Side
Man critically injured after being struck by Blue Line train
University Park residents still using bottled water 2 years after lead discovery
Mayor Lightfoot, city leaders announce $79.8 million in rental assistance amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News