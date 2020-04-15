Coronavirus Illinois: Updated COVID-19 death toll nears 1K, 25K cases total; Illinois faces $2.7B budget shortfall due to pandemic

The virus' impact on the state's budget is becoming more clear as Illinois health officials announced 80 deaths Wednesday, a slight uptick from the day before. A total of 948 Illinois residents have now lost their lives to COVID-19.
Officials also announced an additional 1,346 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 24,593.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Governor Pritzker said Wednesday that it doesn't take an epidemiologist to know that the pandemic is going to hit the state budget hard as he shared the harsh realities of the state's financial future.
WATCH: Gov. JB Pritzker addresses COVID-19's financial impact on Illinois
"Budget experts estimate that Illinois will have a $2.7 billion shortfall of revenues for this fiscal year and a $4.6 billion shortfall for next fiscal year," Gov. Pritzker said.
The financial impact of the stay-at-home order has drastically cut sales tax revenues with so many restaurants and businesses closed, along with the loss of gambling revenue from casinos.
Pritzker added that other states are facing similar budget shortfalls, regardless of political affiliation or how fast or slow the state's leadership moved to implement social distancing measures.
"This is a public health crisis, but it's accompanied by massive economic disruption that's unprecedented in modern history," Gov. Pritzker said.
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
The governor said his graduated income tax, on the ballot for November may be more important the ever.
"Our total budgetary gap for fiscal year 2021 is $6.2 billion," Gov. Pritzer said. "And if in November the graduated income tax system doesn't pass, that budgetary gap will expand to $7.4 billion."
Republicans are wary of any new tax, but joined the governor with a plea to the federal government.
"I think we need to push in a bipartisan way," said State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, House Budget Negotiator. "Push for more flexibility from the federal government to be able to use the money that they've allocated to the state of Illinois, to be able to mitigate some of those effects."
Currently the money from the CARES Act - the federal stimulus bill - can only be used for COVID-19-related expenses and not to cover any state budget shortfalls.
Gov. Pritzker has asked state agency directors to look for any efficiencies and budget cuts they can make. HE also said the state has secured $1.2 billion in short-term loans in order to cover what is a $1 billion revenue shortfall from Tax Day being pushed back to July 15.
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
On Tuesday, Illinois' governor struck an optimistic tone as he discussed the latest data indicating that the state is beginning to turn a corner in the fight against COVID-19.
"The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission," Pritzker said Tuesday. "We are in fact bending the curve."
The state is now focusing on testing, tracing and treating to figure out the best way forward.
WATCH: Gov. JB Pritker's COVID-19 update on April 14, 2020
Fewer patients are now relying on ventilators and intensive care beds. Data shows the number of COVID cases in Illinois is now only doubling every eight days. Just two weeks ago it doubling every two days
"To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus, or worse, dying from it," Gov. Pritzker said. "No matter how long the increase takes. But we won't get to zero cases overnight."
The governor said need for ICU beds for coronavirus patients has decreased by 3 percent in one week, while the need for ventilators has gone down by 4 percent.
However, more beds have become available during that time, and the state has also acquired more ventilators. At Elmhurst Hospital, ICU beds are between 60 and 80% full, estimated emergency room doctor Anita Schroff.
"We are not full, and we've actually created new bed spaces for our COVID patients that need intensive level care," Dr. Shroff said. "We also have regular hospital beds available."
As the count of COVID cases comes closer to leveling off, Pritzker is working with a coalition of neighboring governors on a plan to re-open the region.
Meanwhile the McCormick Place is ready to treat more than 2,200 non-acute patients if needed.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website