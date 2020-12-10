Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 11,101 cases, 196 coronavirus deaths in 3rd deadliest day

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 11,101 COVID-19 cases and 196 related deaths Wednesday, the third highest one-day jump in deaths since the pandemic began.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 823,531, with a total of 13,861 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 114,503 specimens. In total there have been 11,481,848 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 3 - Dec. 9 is 11.4%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Wednesday night, 5,138 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.While hospitalizations continue to decline, albeit slightly, there is still concern about a holiday surge. Ten days into the month of December, Illinois is on track for its deadliest month in the pandemic."We are not out of the Thanksgiving surge period yet," Gov. Pritzker said. "We unfortunately still have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we did at our spring peak."The 196 COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois Thursday were the third highest yet, bringing the total in the last seven days to 1031. That's a 19% increase from the week prior when there were 866 deaths.With the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine expected very soon, the state said it will be preparing mass vaccination drives in the months ahead when it will be available to the general public.The state's public health director said she will get vaccinated when it's her turn, but she understands buy-in by some people will take time."But I think over time, more and more people will say, 'Oh, I think I want it now,'" Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "I think there's some people who may not want to be the first, but I think with time, you'll have more and more uptake. And so we have to have people get to it in their time."Dr. Ezike said as the state gets more and more information about the vaccine, it will be shared so residents can make an informed decision. She also urged anyone planning holiday parties to plan an end-of-pandemic party instead.- Adams County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Alexander County: 1 male 80s- Boone County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s- Bureau County: 1 female 80s- Champaign County: 1 male 90s- Clay County: 1 female 80s- Coles County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 6 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 4 males 90s; 1 female 100+- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s- Douglas County: 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s- Edgar County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Fulton County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s- Grundy County: 1 male 60s- Hamilton County: 1 female 70s- Hardin County: 1 male 70s- Henry County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s- Jackson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s- Johnson County: 1 female 60s- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s- Kendall County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 90s- Knox County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- Lawrence County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Lee County: 1 female 100+- Livingston County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Logan County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Macoupin County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Marion County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s- McLean County: 1 male 70s- Mercer County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s- Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s- Morgan County: 1 female 90s- Ogle County: 1 female 70s- Peoria County: 1 female 70s- Perry County: 1 female 80s- Pike County: 1 male 80s- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 100+- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s- Wayne County: 1 female 70s- White County: 1 male 60s- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s- Will County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s