COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot updates city's vaccine distribution plans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlined Chicago's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Wednesday pending the FDA's review of the vaccine.
The first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United Kingdom Tuesday. In the U.S., the FDA has not yet approved a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer's is up for review on Thursday.
If Pfizer's vaccine gets approved, Mayor Lightfoot said the city could begin administering it at 34 hospitals in the city the week of December 14.
The city expects to receive about 23,000 vaccines in the initial batch with more does coming in subsequent weeks.
"The vaccine development represents a long-awaited milestone in Chicago's - and the nation's - fight against COVID-19, and we look forward to working with our citywide partners to ensure the distribution process is executed as efficiently and safely as possible through an equity lens," said Mayor Lightfoot. "However, as encouraged as we are by the COVID-19 vaccine, widespread community distribution is still months away, and we must remain diligent in adhering to the public health guidelines as we continue to move forward toward a brighter and more resilient future for all of us."
The priority for the vaccine will be for healthcare workers and will then shift to residents at long-term care sites, essential workers including emergency services personnel, people at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications and people over the age of 65.
There are about 400,000 health workers in Chicago, including doctors, nurses and staff. The city plans to open up vaccination clinics for health care workers, operating by appointment only.
"The situation is very fluid as we don't know how many we'll be getting from week to week, and that will require us to be nimble in how we respond. But I have complete confidence in the team we have assembled to handle this," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "Since the beginning of the pandemic we have been working with healthcare and community partners on plans to quickly distribute a large amount of the vaccine. This will allow Chicago to start with as much vaccine as possible and continually increase the supply in the weeks and months to follow."
The city says its goal is to have all adult Chicagoans vaccinated in 2021 at no cost to individuals. CDPH said thousands of vaccine providers will be ready as more vaccines become available.
The locations include doctors' offices, retail pharmacies, hospitals, and federally qualified health centers and will be available on the Vaccine Finder website.
