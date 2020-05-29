Internal CTA report gives poor marks for train cleaning as city prepares to move to Phase 3 reopening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Transit Authority report obtained by the ABC7 I-Team paints a dismal picture of cleanliness on city train lines as the agency prepares for an increase in passengers when the state moves to Phase 3 of the reopening process.The internal report, which the CTA told the I-Team was preliminary, documented the unsatisfactory results from covert inspections conducted last week on train car cleaning at three stations - one on the Blue Line and two on the Red Line.In their May 18 inspection at the Blue Line O'Hare station, the CTA's undercover safety team checked how cleaners worked on the cars after the last passengers disembarked and before the car returned to service. Each cleaner "appeared to have a different method," the report said, and "none wiped down the high touch surfaces...there were homeless passengers that remained in the car...there definitely was not enough time to do a thorough cleaning."Test swabs revealed organic material still on most handrails after cleaning, the report stated.During the May 19 inspection at the Howard Red Line station, the safety team report "a thorough cleaning was not being done...cleaning only consisted of the sweeping of each rail car. High touch areas were not addressed...no disinfectants present." Photos included with the report showed dirty mop water and used towels. The report also said homeless people would not exit the train at the end of the line, further limiting proper cleaning.On May 20, the safety team observed similar problems at the 95th street Red Line station. The report explained how one worker "sprayed foam cleaner on a few seats and wiped it off with the same towel." Inspectors also noted "broom/dustpans, and mop/dirty water. No other chemicals were present... None of the servicers wiped down the high touch surfaces."The Transit Authority confirmed the document as part of a new audit effort.In a statement to the I-Team, CTA officials said the inspections were part of a new audit effort they initiated: "It is a preliminary report, and the results and observations have not been verified."It includes information from a first-ever CTA test of a new piece of equipment used to gauge cleaning effectiveness. It's the first time CTA has used the equipment, and we want to ensure it was used correctly and the results properly recorded," the CTA said in the statement.The contents of the report were described by one CTA official as "unacceptable" if accurate. But, the CTA cautioned that the report was a snapshot of a few trains and the information was intended for discussion aimed at making things better.The agency also pointed to handout video of what they call one of the most rigorous cleaning regimens in the U.S. and their use of new electro-sprayers, misters, power washers and UV technology aimed at deeper cleans.