HEALTH & FITNESS

Is it too late to get a flu shot?

EMBED </>More Videos

It's never too late to get a flu shot! ABC7's Stacey Baca shows there's nothing to be afraid of.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Every year, you hear about getting a flu shot before flu season begins. But it's not too late - even in January.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.

According to the CDC website, "Getting vaccinated later, however, can still be beneficial and vaccination should continue to be offered throughout the flu season, even into January or later."

It usually takes about two weeks for the vaccination to protect you from the flu.

Flu seasons vary, but most of the time flu peaks between December and February, and flu activity can last as late as May, the CDC reports. The last numbers reported to the CDC show that Illinois remains at a "moderate" level this flu season.

So you still have time to get a shot - and it may prevent you from getting sick this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthflu preventionvaccinesflu seasonfluIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New Year, New You: Clearing out the old, regenerating new skin
New rules aim to improve lead poisoning testing in Illinois
Baby overjoyed to hear sister's voice for 1st time
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3 CPD officers acquitted in Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up case
Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches; Winter Storm Watch issued
Woman charged in Aurora hair dragging incident caught on video
2 charged in fatal shooting of HS student in Griffith, Ind.
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Prince Philip, 97, involved in car accident
Designs for O'Hare expansion unveiled, public can vote through Jan. 23
Governor JB Pritzker signs gun dealer licensing bill into law
Show More
Dad builds accessible igloo for kids with disabilities
Chicago Police Commander arrests bank robber during getaway
4 arrested after leading cops on I-290 chase in stolen car
Boy, 14, with replica airsoft gun shot, killed by police
More News