Wrigley Field could host mass vaccination site; Johnson & Johnson vaccine sent to United, American workers at O'Hare

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More help has arrived as Chicago continues its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.The city of Chicago got over 22,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday from the CDC and is sending some of that supply to O'Hare International Airport's two largest airlines. Both United and America Airlines will begin inoculating eligible employees at the airport on Thursday. Neither carrier would say how many doses they received.And while United said it will vaccinate Chicago-based employees who are at least 65 years old or are members of the flight crews, American said all of its O'Hare workers would be eligible.Illinois state officials said they expect a majority of the 83,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They've been allotted to arrive by Wednesday and be distributed to mass vaccination sites.Meanwhile, appointments at the United Center vaccination site open up on Thursday. And Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, is being looked at as a possible mass vaccination site location, both the Cubs and Advocate Aurora Health confirm.A spokesperson for the Cubs said they are in discussions with the city about opening a site at Wrigley. While the shots wouldn't be given on the field itself, some areas inside and outside could be used.Advocate calls Wrigley Field a convenient option because of its proximity to the CTA.The Cubs are saying, if called upon, it would be their honor to play a role in ending the pandemic.If Wrigley does become a vaccination site, shots could possible be given on the inside concourses, in the outdoor plaza and possibly in the player's parking lot.