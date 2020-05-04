Health & Fitness

Celebrate Bike to School Day 2020 with full week of ideas to do at home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is National Bike to School Day but with kids having their classes cancelled for the remainder of the school year, the annual event has a different look to it.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Bike to School" organizers are asking participants to share pictures on social media using the hashtag #biketoschoolday.

According to the organization, Illinois had 83 schools participate in last year's program.

RELATED: ABC 7 partners with Chicago Public Schools to air supplemental educational programming

Parents can find a full week of ideas on the organization's website with ways to celebrate Bike to School Day 2020: From a Distance.

Monday, kids are asked to decorate their sidewalks, windows or even their own bikes with signs of encouragement for their neighbors.

The first-ever National Bike to School Day took place on May 9, 2012, in coordination with the League of American Bicyclists' National Bike Month.

For more information visit, www.walkbiketoschool.org.
