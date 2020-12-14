Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 7,214 cases, 103 coronavirus deaths | Watch live

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 update on Friday

Gov. JB Pritzker expressed his frustration with the high number of COVID-19 deaths during his daily briefing Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 7,214 COVID-19 cases and 103 related deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 856,118, with a total of 14,394 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 92,256 specimens. In total there have been 11,869,088 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 6-12 is 10.6%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Sunday night, 4,951 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Deaths reported Monday:Boone County: 1 male 80s- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 9 males 90s- Fayette County: 1 female 80s- Jackson County: 1 male 60s- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s- Mason County: 1 male 60s- McHenry County: 1 female 90s- Monroe County: 1 male 70s- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s- Wabash County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 female 70s