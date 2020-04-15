Health & Fitness

Local elderly among hardest hit by COVID-19, Chicago internist says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The DuPage County Health Department says 10 people have now died from an outbreak of COVID-19 in an extended care facility in Willowbrook.

And in New York City, health leaders say 25% of more than 10,000 deaths involve nursing homes and adult care facilities.

This virus is hitting the elderly the hardest.

Dr. Eric Mizuno is a local internist at Weiss Memorial Hospital, but he also sees several patients at senior centers on the North Side. He joined ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday to share more of his concerns.

"Our fear is that this is the most vulnerable population," Mizuno said.
