COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving

Sometimes the hardest thing to do is the right thing to do. Chicagoland mayors wish all a safe and happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/dDaI0Vg3iC — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 25, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged Chicagoans to stay home and not to gather for Thanksgiving this year due to COVID-19. will give an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Mayor Lightfoot was joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady for the news conference Wednesday morning.Health officials have urged Chicagoans and Illinois residents not to gather with anyone outside of their households for Thanksgiving due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. The city is currently under a stay-at-home advisory, with people asked to only leave their home for essential tasks such as work, school, grocery shopping and health care.Mayor Lightfoot said health officials are "extremely concerned" that Thanksgiving could be a super-spreader event.Dr. Arwady said the city is still seeing nearly 2,000 new cases per-day.Wednesday morning, Mayor Lightfoot posted a video featuring her and other Chicago area mayors asking residents not to gather on Thanksgiving.On Tuesday, Chicago's testing site at a Midway Airport parking lot opened for the first time to provide more testing for residents on the Southwest Side.The testing site at Midway Airport's Parking Lot B will open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.