Measles exposures possible at several locations in Chicago, north suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County health officials are warning the public that they may have been exposed to the measles at locations in Chicago and the north suburbs, including Deerfield, Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Niles and Northbrook.The Cook County Department of Public Health reported a confirmed case of measles in a north suburban Cook County resident on March 26. While the resident is no longer considered contagious, the individual may have exposed others before realizing he or she was sick.People may have been exposed to measles at the following locations on the following dates:Greek Islands Restaurant on HalstedTuesday, March 19, 2019 - 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.Nederlander TheaterTuesday, March 19, 2019 - 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.Rochelle Zell Jewish High SchoolSunday, March 17, 2019 - 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.Bed Bath and BeyondMonday, March 18, 2019 - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Home Depot on Lake Cook Rd.Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.Medical Office at 707 Lake Cook Rd.Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.Friday, March 22, 2019 - 1:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.Northshore Urgent CareSaturday, March 23, 2019 -9:30a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Northshore Evanston Hospital - Emergency DepartmentSaturday, March 23, 2019 - 10:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Sunday, March 24Full Circle Fitness on Green Bay Rd.Monday, March 18, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Glenbrook Hospital Laboratory and Oncology CenterFriday, March 22, 2019- 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, Dunbrook CenterMonday, March 18, 2019 - 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 4:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Sunset FoodsMonday, March 18, 2019 - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.Dairy QueenThursday, March 21, 2019 - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Giorgio Elan SalonThursday, March 21, 2019 - 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.Shell Gas Station, 9002 N. MilwaukeeThursday, March 21, 2019 - 3:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.Fresh Farms on Golf Rd.Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 1:45 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.While measles is a highly contagious disease, most people are vaccinated routinely in childhood and are not high risk, health officials said. People who have not been vaccinated are of most concern.If you develop symptoms of measles, health officials recommend you call or email a health care providers before going to a medical office or emergency room as special arrangements can be made to protect other patients and medical staff from possible infection.There is no ongoing risk of transmission at the above locations, health officials said.