Health & Fitness

Measles exposures possible at several locations in Chicago, north suburbs

EMBED <>More Videos

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus spread through the air. Here's what you need to know to protect your family.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County health officials are warning the public that they may have been exposed to the measles at locations in Chicago and the north suburbs, including Deerfield, Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Niles and Northbrook.

The Cook County Department of Public Health reported a confirmed case of measles in a north suburban Cook County resident on March 26. While the resident is no longer considered contagious, the individual may have exposed others before realizing he or she was sick.

People may have been exposed to measles at the following locations on the following dates:

CHICAGO:
Greek Islands Restaurant on Halsted
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Nederlander Theater
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

DEERFIELD:
Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
Sunday, March 17, 2019 - 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond
Monday, March 18, 2019 - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Home Depot on Lake Cook Rd.
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Medical Office at 707 Lake Cook Rd.
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Friday, March 22, 2019 - 1:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Northshore Urgent Care
Saturday, March 23, 2019 -9:30a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

EVANSTON:
Northshore Evanston Hospital - Emergency Department
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 10:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Sunday, March 24

GLENCOE:
Full Circle Fitness on Green Bay Rd.
Monday, March 18, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

GLENVIEW:
Glenbrook Hospital Laboratory and Oncology Center
Friday, March 22, 2019- 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NORTHBROOK:
Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, Dunbrook Center
Monday, March 18, 2019 - 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 4:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunset Foods

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dairy Queen
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

NILES:
Giorgio Elan Salon
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Shell Gas Station, 9002 N. Milwaukee
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 3:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Fresh Farms on Golf Rd.
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 1:45 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.
Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.
While measles is a highly contagious disease, most people are vaccinated routinely in childhood and are not high risk, health officials said. People who have not been vaccinated are of most concern.

If you develop symptoms of measles, health officials recommend you call or email a health care providers before going to a medical office or emergency room as special arrangements can be made to protect other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

There is no ongoing risk of transmission at the above locations, health officials said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonorthbrookglenviewglencoecook countyevanstonnilesdeerfieldhealthmeasles
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FBI reviewing circumstances of Jussie Smollett's charges being dropped: sources
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Shelter dogs graduate training program
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park
Police: 2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light
Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge
Show More
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
James Beard Awards 2019: See Chicago nominees for best restaurants, chefs
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
More TOP STORIES News