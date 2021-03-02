United Center COVID vaccine site appointments open Thursday, with more than 100K spots available

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seniors can begin making appointments for a vaccine at the United Center beginning Thursday.
The sign-up for appointments will begin at 8:30 a.m. for seniors. After the signup period for seniors, anyone eligible for a vaccine as part of the Phase 1B+ group can begin scheduling appointments at 4 p.m. on March 7.
To register for an appointment, visit www.zocdoc.com/vaccine or call (312) 746-4835 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The United Center will open for a limited number of appointments on March 9 before a full opening on March 10.
More than 100,000 appointments will be made available.
"From the beginning, we have prioritized ensuring our seniors and vulnerable populations can receive the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly and equitably as possible, and I'm thrilled the United Center vaccine site will help deliver on those core goals," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This site adds 6,000 doses per day to our growing statewide capacity and joins 15 state-supported mass vaccine sites now operating across Illinois. I'm grateful to our federal, county and city partners for their leadership and encourage our seniors and all eligible Illinoisans who have not yet been vaccinated to utilize this new site."
"Vaccinating our seniors as fast as possible is core to our ability to rise above this pandemic as a City and as a state," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "This new United Center site will significantly increase our capacity to vaccinate vulnerable Illinoisans and further ensure equitable access to the vaccine. I want to thank our partners at the state, county and federal level for making this announcement possible and I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to do everything possible to save our seniors."
Around 6,000 shots could be given daily. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
