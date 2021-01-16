New CDC COVID vaccination guidelines draws criticism for prioritizing smokers

New guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drew criticism for prioritizing smokers over teachers.Smokers under the age of 65 are in group 1C, according to the guidelines. This is the same group as people between the age of 65 and 74, younger adults with pre-existing conditions and essential workers.Teachers, critical workers in high-risk environments as well as homeless shelter clients and staff are in Phase 2. States can choose to rework the phases.Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois will move forward with an aggressive vaccine plan as the state moves to complete Phase 1A and move into Phase 1B on Jan. 25, 2021.