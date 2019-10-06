newsviews

Newsviews: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets underway, the American Cancer Society estimates there more than 271,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed this year.

It's expected that more than 42,000 women in the U.S. will die, but those numbers have been decreasing since 1989.

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 271-thousand new cases of breast cancer diagnosed this year.



Early detection is key to survival, and there's also significant research being done to find a cure.

Dr. Kathleen Goss, a board member with the American Cancer Society of Illinois and the assistant director for administration at the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, stopped by ABC7 to discuss the research and importance of early detection.

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 271-thousand new cases of breast cancer diagnosed this year.



For more information about breast cancer screening guidelines, click here.

To register for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, click here.
