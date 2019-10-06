Newsviews: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

It's expected that more than 42,000 women in the U.S. will die, but those numbers have been decreasing since 1989.
Early detection is key to survival, and there's also significant research being done to find a cure.
Dr. Kathleen Goss, a board member with the American Cancer Society of Illinois and the assistant director for administration at the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, stopped by ABC7 to discuss the research and importance of early detection.
