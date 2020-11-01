Vote by mail, early voting and counting the ballots

WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 1

WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hotly contested presidential race and the COVID-19 pandemic have millions of Americans voting early and voting by mail this year.The unprecedented year has left many voters with questions about what they can expect on Election Day.When will these ballots be counted and when can we expect results in national, state and local races? For those who haven't voted yet, what are their options?We're tackling those questions and others with Jake Braun from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and Matt Dietrich from the Illinois State Board of Elections.If individuals did not receive their mail ballots or did not cast their mail ballot, they can still go in person to vote, Dietrich said. They will need to bring in their mail- ballot or sign an affidavit if they did not receive the ballot yet before voting in person, Dietrich adds.Illinois mail ballots can still count as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.