Illinois US House candidates Sean Casten, Jeanne Ives, Bill Redpath discuss issues

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove; Republican Jeanne Ives; and Libertarian Bill Redpath are on the ballot to represent Illinois' 6th Congressional District.
The trio spoke with ABC 7 Chicago Sunday about their takes on the issues.
WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 1
Casten was the first Democrat to represent the district in 50 years. He is a scientist and an entrepreneur.
RELATED: Illinois Election 2020: Meet the Candidates
WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 2
Ives is an army veteran and has served three terms as an Illinois state representative.
WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 3
Redpath is a certified public accountant and the former chairman of the Libertarian National Committee.