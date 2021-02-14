Our Chicago: Healthy tips to protect from heart disease, stroke

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1

African American and Latinx women are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and stroke.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2

African American and Latinx women are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and stroke.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is a stunning number. One in three women will die from cardiovascular disease making it the number one killer of women here in the US.African American and Latinx women are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and stroke.And according to the American Heart Association, women's awareness of these facts is on the decline.February is American Heart Month a time to remind all of us of the risks, the signs of heart disease and how to protect yourself from this potential killer.We spoke with Dr. Bryan Smith, a cardiologist with University of Chicago Medicine. He's also an American Heart Association Board Members and Michelle Emebo a heart disease survivor and an American Heart Association volunteer.