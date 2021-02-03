COVID-19 vaccine

Pregnant women encouraged to get COVID vaccine; here's why

No link between vaccinations, infertility: expert
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is no scientific evidence between COVID-19 vaccination and infertility, according to Dr. Tarun Jain, Northwestern Medicine.

Dr. Jain, a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist, said the vaccine is very effective, and the major medical societies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend women who are trying to conceive or pregnant to get the vaccine.

"There is no implication that it impacts your fertility in any way, so it's really important to know that this is a common fear and misconception that's out there, but it really has no scientific basis," Dr. Jain said.

Dr. Jain also said he had patients who recovered from COVID-19 and went on to have successful pregnancies.

"In fact, our patients who had COVID-19, really there's been no difference in there miscarriage rates," Dr. Jain said.

The benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine outweighs any risk, according to Dr. Jain. He recommends everyone get the vaccine.
