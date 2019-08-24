Health & Fitness

Governor Pritzker signs bill banning smoking in vehicles with anyone under 18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation Friday prohibiting smoking in vehicles with anyone under the age of 18.

The new law, which takes effect immediately, aims to protect children from secondhand smoke and to prevent future youth tobacco use.

The law applies to anyone smoking in the vehicle, not just the person driving.

RELATED: What Illinois' new Tobacco 21 law means for smokers under 21

The law does not allow police to stop or detain a vehicle or its driver solely because someone is smoking with an underage occupant but a ticket could be issued if the vehicle is stopped for another traffic infraction.

A first time offender could be fined up to $100. A second or subsequent offense can cost the offender up to $250.

According to the American Lung Association, more than 41,000 people in the U.S. die from secondhand smoke exposure every year.

The law will go into effect on January 1, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssmoking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois State Police trooper shot while executing warrant dies
'Humiliating': Homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
Off-duty officer involved in Burnside shootout
Meet O'Hare's newest security dogs
Measles patient visited Disneyland in August
Man, 60, killed in Pullman shooting
VIDEO: Burglar takes irreplaceable items from woman's NW Side apartment
Show More
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel
Beach Hazard alert issued for Lake Michigan through Saturday morning
G-7 summit in France a test of unity among world leaders
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Saturday
Man who died in Lake Michigan was trying to save daughter, 12
More TOP STORIES News