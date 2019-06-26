Health & Fitness

What Illinois' new Tobacco 21 law means for smokers under 21

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In April of 2019, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 345, which raised the minimum statewide age to purchase tobacco products like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vapes, from 18 to 21.

But what happens to all those people under 21 who already use these products?

They really only have one legal option: stop.

"Some of the options that folks have in terms of quitting are taking advantage of smoking cessation programs and services," said James Martinez with the American Lung Association. "They can lean on the support of their family, friends, but the first step is to take advantage of those programs."

People under 21 will, however, be able to buy stop smoking patches or gum, even though they contain nicotine.

These kinds of products are approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration as "Tobacco Cessation Products." Because the products are marketed and sold to help people stop smoking, they're allowed.

People and organizations who support the bill hope it will keep younger people from starting a habit that's tough to quit.

The bill goes into effect on July 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopillinoisspotonsmokingvapingcigarettes
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
Girl hit by foul ball at Cubs game had skull fracture: Lawyer
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty
Brendt Christensen offered to locate body of Chinese scholar: Lawyers
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday
Newly-trained paramedic performs CPR to save girl, 5, at Rainbow Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Woman allegedly tried to kidnap kids at airport
Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to Dominican Republic
Longest-tenured ESPN anchor announces retirement
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary
More TOP STORIES News