Health & Fitness

Community discusses chemical-exposure study near 2 plants in Lake County, Illinois

Community members gathered Sunday to discuss a new study looking into possible chemical exposure for people living near two medical facilities in Lake County, Illinois.

The concern is ethylene oxide emitted by Medline Industries in Waukegan and Vantage Chemicals in Gurnee.

Ethylene oxide is the same chemical blamed for numerous cancer cases around the now-closed Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook.

The study conducted by the University of Illinois-Chicago shows people living near the Lake County plants had more of the chemical in their blood than people farther away.

RELATED: Higher levels of cancer-causing ethylene oxide detected near 2 plants in Lake County, Illinois

Lake County has held public hearings and both companies have installed extra emissions controls.

Medline and Vantage said their facilities are currently meeting EPA guidelines.

Medline issued a statement, saying that its "priority is the safety and wellbeing of our community, which is why we support further study of this issue."

"However, it is important to note that the researcher has acknowledged no scientific conclusions can be drawn from the information that was collected," Medline said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswaukegangurneelake countyhealthchemicalsmedical researchstudy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd soldier from Chicago suburbs killed overseas in 1 week
Teen girl, 15, missing since October: police
'No pants subway ride' happening on CTA Red Line
Classmates celebrate 6-year-old after he battles leukemia
Eruption near Manila prompts 'volcanic tsunami' warning
Winter storm causes flooding across Chicago area; flight delays at O'Hare, Midway
Aircraft drop food for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Show More
Chicagoans Try Shots of Malort for the First Time
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy light mix overnight
Garrett Popcorn selling $1 bags to celebrate National Popcorn Week
Man who wrote 'SOS' in snow rescued after 23 days
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
More TOP STORIES News