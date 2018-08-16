HEALTH & FITNESS

Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient

EMBED </>More Videos

Various breakfast food have been found to contain glyphosate.

You may want to check the breakfast foods in your pantry.

A new report shows a number of popular breakfast foods could possibly contain dangerous amounts of glyphosate, the main ingredient found in weed killer.

Last week, a jury awarded a former school groundskeeper $289 million after he sued the company, Monsanto, claiming their weed killer, which contains glyphosate, was the cause of his terminal cancer.

RELATED: Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup weed killer for cancer

The environmental workgroup tested foods including granola, snack bars, cereal, instant oats and whole oats. Out of the 29 oat-based foods that were tested, only five did not test positive for glyphosate.

For a full list of products found to have glyphosate, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerhealthbreakfastu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What is synthetic marijuana?
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake
Doctors find contact lens lodged in woman's eyelid for 28 years
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Man found dead in Loop hotel locker room
Truck crashes into light pole, catches fire in Buffalo Grove
2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies
Man fatally shot in Waukegan
K2 mass overdose: Nearly 80 sickened at New Haven Green; man arrested
Van Dyke judge: Laquan McDonald's mother must testifyThursday
Colorado man confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Show More
Mom, 4-year-old daughter missing from Lawndale
Rizzo leads Cubs past Brewers 8-4
AccuWeather: Cloudy with spotty storms Thursday
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
Hobart attorney fatally shot by ex-client weeks before retirement, police say
More News