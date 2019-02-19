Sterigenics files emergency motion to reopen Willowbrook facility

Sterigenics has filed an emergency motion to reopen their facility in Springfield after the Illinois EPA shut it down on Friday.Friday the EPA ordered Sterigenics to stop using ethylene oxide for the time being. At the same time, some residents in Willowbrook went to Springfield to rally for the facility to close permanently.Once in Springfield, legislators and community organizers shared their latest efforts, which they hope will directly impact Sterigenics' operations and any operation around the state that emits ethylene oxide gas.Among those who addressed lawmakers were Illinois Senators John Curran (41st District), Illinois Senator Melinda Bush (31st District) and Gabriele Tejeda-Rios of Stop Sterigenics.They attended the Illinois House Environmental Committee hearing about the dangers of ethylene oxide. Residents who said they have been diagnosed with cancer and other serious health conditions also testified.Attorneys for Sterigenics filed a temporary restraining order to lift the EPA's order, saying their operations were suspended without any hearings.Attorneys for both sides are expected to argue the matter in front of a judge Wednesday morning.