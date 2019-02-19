HEALTH & FITNESS

Sterigenics files emergency motion to reopen Willowbrook facility

EMBED </>More Videos

Sterigenics has filed an emergency motion to reopen their facility in Springfield after the Illinois EPA shut it down on Friday.

By
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Sterigenics has filed an emergency motion to reopen their facility in Springfield after the Illinois EPA shut it down on Friday.

RELATED: Willowbrook Sterigenics plant shut down Friday night

Friday the EPA ordered Sterigenics to stop using ethylene oxide for the time being. At the same time, some residents in Willowbrook went to Springfield to rally for the facility to close permanently.

RELATED: Illinois AG files lawsuit against Sterigenics over alleged toxic air pollution violations

Once in Springfield, legislators and community organizers shared their latest efforts, which they hope will directly impact Sterigenics' operations and any operation around the state that emits ethylene oxide gas.

RELATED: Willowbrook residents concerned about emission of carcinogenic gas from local company

Among those who addressed lawmakers were Illinois Senators John Curran (41st District), Illinois Senator Melinda Bush (31st District) and Gabriele Tejeda-Rios of Stop Sterigenics.

They attended the Illinois House Environmental Committee hearing about the dangers of ethylene oxide. Residents who said they have been diagnosed with cancer and other serious health conditions also testified.

RELATED: Andrea Thome believes carcinogenic emissions from Sterigenics in Willowbrook sickened family

Attorneys for Sterigenics filed a temporary restraining order to lift the EPA's order, saying their operations were suspended without any hearings.

Attorneys for both sides are expected to argue the matter in front of a judge Wednesday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthEPAenvironmental protection agencycancergeneral assemblypoliticscourtWillowbrook
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
WATCH LIVE: Health officials discuss first child flu death in Wisconsin
Boy's brain tumor discovered after family loses home to hurricane
Willowbrook Sterigenics plant shut down Friday night
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police investigate tip: Smollett, brothers seen together on night of alleged attack
Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
Manny Machado reaches deal with Padres, not White Sox, reports say
LIVE WEATHER TRACKER: Snow, ice coming Wednesday
WATCH LIVE: Health officials discuss first child flu death in Wisconsin
Ex-NFL player, college football star killed over parking spot
Boy raises nearly $5K from hot chocolate for border wall
Contractor using blowtorch to melt ice starts fire at Geneva home: officials
Show More
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
Homeless man fatally shot at 'Tent City' in South Loop: state police
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Gov. Pritzker signs minimum wage increase into law
Aurora officials to speak Tuesday on shooting at Henry Pratt Company
More News