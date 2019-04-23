Health & Fitness

Study: Skipping breakfast tied to early death

EMBED <>More Videos

Study: Skipping breakfast tied to early death. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 23, 2019.

Don't skip breakfast.

A new study finds it could increase your risk of heart-related death.

Researchers at the University of Iowa studied 65,000 adults for 12 years.

They found those who never ate breakfast had an 87-percent higher risk of dying early from heart disease or stroke, compared with people who ate breakfast each day.

Skipping breakfast has also been associated with increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealthcheckbreakfast
TOP STORIES
Missing Crystal Lake boy's mother in court Tuesday for hearing on custody of other son
1 killed in North Mayfair house fire
Wis. winner of $768.4M Powerball jackpot to claim prize Tuesday
Former Hancock building broken elevator cable never caused 'freefall,' inspection report says
Disturbing video shows car following girl as she walks alone
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake Tuesday
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer gets win No. 13
Show More
54-year-old woman arrested in Coachella puppy dumping
K-9 cop struck with 200 porcupine quills while on duty
Fights involving groups of teens along Mag Mile spark outrage, sympathy
Famous face of 'anti-drunk driving campaign' dies at 40
Man behind 'Easter Bunny' costume describes breaking up fight
More TOP STORIES News