Study: Smoking marijuana could get people to exercise

Smoking pot and working out - you might think the two wouldn't go hand-in-hand, but a new study might just make you think again.

Smoking marijuana could actually motivate someone to get to the gym, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder.

They surveyed more than 600 people and found that people who smoked either before or after hitting the gym, or even both, said they worked out more.

Some even said it helped with recovery from minor aches and pains. Though only a few said it actually improved how they did their workouts.

Researchers said sedentary cannabis users might even benefit from combining marijuana with exercise, especially if they avoid the gym because of issues with recovery, motivation or enjoyment.

Not surprising though, they also said if people do combine the two, they should choose what they called low-risk exercise options.

The survey was advertised on Facebook and targeted users who were 21 and older and lived in states where recreational use of marijuana is legal.
