Evanston beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria, rough surf; some Chicago beaches also affected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several north suburban beaches are closed Friday for swimming activities due to raised levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water.
According to the City of Evanston, Northwestern Beach, Clark Street Beach, Greenwood Beach, Lee Street Beach and South Blvd. Beach will be closed for swimming.
Officials advise people to stay out of the water until testing levels go back to normal.
The sandy area of the beaches will still be open for use.
Swim advisories are in place at Lane Beach and Osterman Beach, according to the Chicago Park District. Earlier swimming bans at Chicago Park beaches have been lifted.
Swim restriction flags for each beach are also an indicator of the swim and surf conditions, which are updated daily.
