Health & Fitness

Evanston beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria, rough surf; some Chicago beaches also affected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several north suburban beaches are closed Friday for swimming activities due to raised levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water.

According to the City of Evanston, Northwestern Beach, Clark Street Beach, Greenwood Beach, Lee Street Beach and South Blvd. Beach will be closed for swimming.

Officials advise people to stay out of the water until testing levels go back to normal.

The sandy area of the beaches will still be open for use.

Swim advisories are in place at Lane Beach and Osterman Beach, according to the Chicago Park District. Earlier swimming bans at Chicago Park beaches have been lifted.

Swim restriction flags for each beach are also an indicator of the swim and surf conditions, which are updated daily.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagorogers parkevanstonbeachesswimminge. coli
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 9, injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Chicago area
Backyard water dispute prompts action by DuPage County
WATCH: Find out how Oz Park got its name
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
Oak Forest man charged with child pornography, sexually assaulting child
Neil Armstrong's hometown celebrates Moon landing
Show More
The 60:The hottest weekend of the summer
Hungry Hound: Traditional Jamaican jerk chicken
Police board votes to fire officers accused of making false statements in Laquan McDonald shooting
A timeline of live-action Disney movies
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
More TOP STORIES News