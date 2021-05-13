I-Team

'They are endangering everyone': FBI warns fake COVID vaccine cards are illegal

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fake vaccine cards are on the rise and those caught with them could face "severe penalties," according to the FBI.

The Chicago division of the FBI is issuing an alert about the illegal sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The agency is reminding the public that the "creation, purchase, or sale of vaccine cards" is illegal.

"If people are selling fraudulent vaccine cards, they are endangering everyone," said Siobhan Johnson with the FBI. "So yes, we are looking at those cases and investigating them and there can be severe penalties."

The FBI is also warning people to not post legitimate vaccine cards on social media. They have your date of birth and insurance information, which can be used to steal your identity.

