Coronavirus update: University of Chicago Medical Center reportedly treating suspected COVID-19 case

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago Medical Center is treating a suspected case of COVID-19, the student newspaper Maroon reported.

An email cited in the newspaper does not specify whether the patient is affiliated with the university.

The article goes on to say hospital officials are following protocol, by isolating that patient.

There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with the most recent two cases being a husband and wife.

The man is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. How he was infected is unclear, but he the spread it to his wife.

She is in isolation at home. Both are in good condition.

Cook County public health officials, along with Governor JB Pritzker addressed the growing number of cases in our state:

"We are ready to put the weight of the state behind a full-fledged response when needed and if we meet those thresholds," Governor Pritzker said.

There are now four testing labs in Illinois preparing for an influx of samples as officials call for expanded testing of patients with flu-like symptoms.

Officials said close to 300 people in the state are actively being monitored twice a day for possible symptoms.

The first two cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, also a husband and wife, have both made a full recovery, health officials said.

There are now more than 100 cases across the U.S. with six fatalities, with all of the deaths occurring in Washington state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health as created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
