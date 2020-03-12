Coronavirus update: Illinois officials ban events with 1K+ people as 7 new COVID-19 cases bring total to 32

Pritzker recommended Thursday that all public gatherings and community events that are expected to attract 250 people or more be canceled or postponed. The recommendation aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor also mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed immediately.
"I am not going to hesitate to take the most aggressive measures possible to protect the people of our state," Pritzker said. "We need to reduce social contact in order to try and control the spread of the virus and prevent our medical infrastructure from dealing with too many cases at one time. We all have responsibilities to the most vulnerable among us and that means making sacrifices in the immediate term."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will also enforce the ban against events exceeding 1,000 individuals.
"This new guidance is not meant to elevate fear, but rather allow the City to prevent further spread throughout the community and safeguard the health and wellness of the general public, and we will continue to review and amend these protocols and procedures as the situation evolves," Lightfoot said.
The actions come as Illinois health officials announced seven more individuals have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 32.
In Chicago, a woman in her 40s and a child are among the new cases announced Thursday. Two women in their 70s and a man in his 50s were also confirmed in Cook County.
Illinois health officials also announced two new cases outside of Cook County: a Kane County man in his 70s and a McHenry County man in his 60s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said roughly 29% of the state's COVID-19 cases are travel-related and 44% stem from contact with a coronavirus patient. The remaining cases don't have a clear connection and could be the result of community spread, officials said.
The CDC at this time is not recommending the blanket closure of workplaces, schools and churches, but is advising those organizations take steps to contain the spread of the virus, including canceling non-essential events.
A lack of testing for the novel coronavirus continues to be a big concern.
RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
Sen. Tammy Duckworth was among those briefed on the situation Thursday.
"Today the CDC came in and said it could be another two to six weeks before more tests are widely distributed and available to everyone which is simply not good enough," Duckworth said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told a House committee the current testing situation is a failure.
"The idea of anybody getting it easily, the way people in other countries are doing it, we're not set up for that," Dr. Fauci said. "Do I think we should be? Yes, but we're not."
Fauci also said the situation is going to get worse, contradicting the president.
"It goes away, it's going away, we want it to go away with very few deaths," President Donald Trump said. "People have, you know we call it cases, how many cases do you have, well, relative to other countries we have very few cases."
The president also dismissed concerns about being in close contact last weekend with a Brazilian official who has now tested positive for COVID-19.
RELATED: Brazilian official who met President Trump has coronavirus; no plans to test Trump
Meanwhile, Joe Biden has scheduled a virtual town hall for Illinois this Friday to replace a public rally.
He took aim at President Trump's handling of the crisis.
"Unfortunately, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration," Biden said. "Public fears are being compounded by pervasive lack of trust in this president."
HINSDALE SCHOOLS, CHICAGO LATIN SCHOOL CLOSED AMID COVID-19 CONCERNS
More schools across the Chicago area are closed Thursday to take precautions against COVID-19.
Hinsdale District School District 86 officials decided Wednesday night to cancel classes for Thursday. Events and activities are also being put on hold.
The district said the schools affected include Hinsdale South, Hinsdale Central and the Transition Center. Officials are waiting for test results from a Hinsdale South student who may have been exposed to the virus.
District officials told the school community that they will give out an update as soon as they can Thursday.
Chicago area schools closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Meanwhile, exposure concerns are forcing the shutdown of more Chicago-area schools.
The Latin School of Chicago announced Thursday that it would be closed, with a tentative plan to reopen on April 6 after spring break. The school said there are no reports of anyone in the school community with COVID-19.
Latin School of Chicago officials said the school buildings would be open Thursday for students to retrieve items and that faculty and staff are on call.
The Bernard Zell Ansche Emet Day School in Lakeview announced that it would be closed again on Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns. The school was closed earlier in the week and reopened for class on Wednesday.
Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park remains closed until at least March 18 after an employee there tested positive.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
In the suburbs, Kirk School in Palatine is closed Thursday for cleaning after an employee's family member tested positive.
In Carpentersville, Dundee-Crown High School and Perry Elementary School are closed Thursday and Friday. A Dundee-Crown student is in self-isolation, awaiting test results for another family member.
Elmhurst Community District 205 has cancelled all after-school activities. All activities involving outside individuals and all off-campus field trips have been canceled as well.
Also, Lombard District 44 says it will reopen all of its schools Thursday after a person who attended a volleyball game was diagnosed with the virus. Classes at Resurrection High School are also scheduled to resume Thursday.
How to Wash Your Hands
Wheaton College has decided to end face-to-face instruction for the rest of the school year. The college, which is currently on spring break, told students to move out of their dorms and return home.
They'll resume classes online, beginning March 23. Wheaton College is the first local school to take such action.
The University of Chicago announced Thursday that it is moving to remote learning for all undergraduate and graduate classes for the entire spring quarter for 2020, beginning on March 30.
Illinois State University is expanding its spring break for students until March 23. Classes will then transition from face-to-face teaching to online instruction through at least April 12, the university said.
Northwestern University is also extending its spring break by one week. Classes will be conducted remotely for at least three weeks once they resume, starting April 4. The university plans to reassess the situation by April 17.
Northern Illinois University is extending its spring break through March 22, and will offer courses remotely for at least two weeks after that. They hope to return to face-to-face instruction on April 6.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.