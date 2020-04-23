Coronavirus LIVE Update: New stay-at-home order takes effect May 1, Gov. JB Pritzker says

The order was originally set to expire on April 30. Gov. Pritzker said the modified stay-at-home order begins on May 1 and will remain in effect through the end of the month.
The modified order includes increased flexibility for residents and non-essential businesses, and will require face coverings in public, Pritzker said.
According to a statement from Gov. Pritzker, the new executive order will include the following modifications:
OUTDOOR RECREATION: State parks will begin a phased re-opening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. A list of parks that will be open on May 1 and additional guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website HERE . Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.
NEW ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES: Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may re-open as essential businesses. These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering. Animal grooming services may also re-open.
NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL: Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.
FACE COVERINGS: Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask.
ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AND MANUFACTURING: Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers. This will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.
SCHOOLS: Educational institutions may allow and establish procedures for pick-up of necessary supplies or student belongings. Dormitory move-outs must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing.
On Thursday, Illinois reported 1,826 new cases and another 123 deaths from coronavirus. There are now 36,934 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in Illinois, including 1,688 deaths.
WATCH: Gov. JB Pritzker's daily COVID-19 briefing on April 22
Officials now expect the state's peak to be in mid-May because the infection rate is slowing down. The governor says that's a good thing because it means the peak will be lower.
"We are indeed doing better, and I want to make sure everybody understands," Pritzker said. "A very good sign of how, the direction that things are going."
Gov. Pritzker attributed the spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases to a testing milestone. The governor said Illinois performed 9,349 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday - the closest the state has come to its daily goal of 10,000 tests yet. Officials said they've been able to procure hard-to-find testing supplies.
"It's a complex set of things that you have to make sure you have altogether," Pritzker said. "And as you've heard, we've also lowered the bar a little bit on who can get tested now. It used to be you had to have a doctor's order. Now you don't need a doctor's order."
Pritzker said until there's more personal protection equipment and tracing, the stay-at-home order will be necessary.
He has not shared any specifics yet, but the governor did say that an extension would involve changes to the restrictions.
The governor said he's considering reopening state parks and resuming elective surgeries which are key for bringing in money to hospitals.
"We have looked at an awful lot of things and I have gotten suggestions from both sides of the aisle of elected officials as well as all across industry, so we are considering a lot of different things," Pritzker said.
State Republican lawmakers suggested reopening golf courses, department stores, hair salons and auto dealerships be able to reopen as long as people wear masks and social distance.
"The more we show common sense from the government, the more there's going to be buy-in from the public," said State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Southwest suburbs. "If we don't get the buy-in from the public because we can't police everybody, I think we're going to be in much better shape long term."
The governor added that those two precautions, masks and social distancing, will remain necessary no matter how the disease progression continues until we have a vaccine, which is at least months away.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website