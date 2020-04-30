cook county jail

Former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson to bail out 12 Cook County Jail detainees amid COVID-19 outbreak

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson plans to bail out 12 Cook County jail detainees Thursday before giving them each $400 along with face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detainees are all charged with non-violent misdemeanors.

Wilson also plans to donate 10,000 face masks for other detainees and staff at the jail.

Coronavirus: What to know about Illinois' 50,355 COVID-19 cases, Chicago impact

The Cook County Jail is one of worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation, with hundreds of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the past month.

CORONAVIRUS: Young Chicago attorney springs prisoners in COVID-19 scare at Cook County Jail

So far, 700 detainees and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 cases and six detainees and one correctional officer have died from the virus.

Cook County Jail correctional officers sue for overtime spent sanitizing for COVID-19

A federal judge ruled Monday that COVID-19 safety changes at the Cook County Jail must remain in place while new social distancing is ordered to keep detainees and jail personnel safe.
