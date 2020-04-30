Former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson to bail out 12 Cook County Jail detainees amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson plans to bail out 12 Cook County jail detainees Thursday before giving them each $400 along with face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The detainees are all charged with non-violent misdemeanors.
Wilson also plans to donate 10,000 face masks for other detainees and staff at the jail.
The Cook County Jail is one of worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation, with hundreds of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the past month.
So far, 700 detainees and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 cases and six detainees and one correctional officer have died from the virus.
A federal judge ruled Monday that COVID-19 safety changes at the Cook County Jail must remain in place while new social distancing is ordered to keep detainees and jail personnel safe.
