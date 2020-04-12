Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Chicago: Yoga Loft Studios offers virtual classes amid stay-at-home order

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As people turn to exercising indoors during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, many fitness studios are offering virtual classes so people can stay active.

Yoga Loft Studios in Chicago, Oak Park and Forest Park are offering daily virtual classes for students of all levels.

Studio owner Jill Jerome joined ABC7 to demonstrate some basic yoga stretches to get your day started.

For more about Yoga Loft Studios visit www.yogaloftstudios.com.

To learn about virtual classes, click here.
