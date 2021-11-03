Oak Park woman convicted of killing mother, stuffing body in suitcase arrested at O'Hare

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Oak Park native Heather Mack was arrested upon her return to the Chicago area Wednesday after being released from an Indonesian prison, where she served time for helping to kill her mother, stuffing the body in a suitcase.Mack, 26, was released from prison on Friday after serving seven years and two months of a 10-year sentence. Her then-boyfriend, who was also convicted in the killing, was sentenced to 18 years and remains in prison.She was taken into custody again as soon as she landed.According to her attorney, Mack was expected to land at O'Hare Airport at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, along with her 6-year-old daughter Stella.These were not her original plans; they were changed by the FBI last week, who told her she could not go to Los Angeles as she wanted, and would instead have to return directly to Chicago.Mack and her previous boyfriend Tommy Schaefer now face federal charges of conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice.In the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday, prosecutors allege Mack and Schaefer planned the murder while still in the U.S. before carrying out the plot in Bali.Mack's American attorney Brian Claypool argues the federal government can't charge Mack in connection with her mother's murder because she was already convicted and served time in Bali for that same crime. Legally, however, the possibilities are murky. Because while double jeopardy does not apply because the original sentence was in another country, U.S. Code establishes that they won't prosecute someone charged and convicted of the same crime elsewhere."We don't believe that the U.S. attorney's office has legal authority to arrest Heather in Chicago tomorrow for a crime that she was already prosecuted for, and convicted, and spent significant time in jail in Bali, Indonesia," Claypool said Tuesday.The killing generated national and international attention for years, in part because of photographs of the suitcase that appeared far too small to hold an adult woman's body.The badly beaten body of her mother, wealthy Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack, was found in the suitcase inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.Mack reportedly had a troubled relationship with her mother, with officials in the U.S. confirming that police had been called to the family's Oak Park, Illinois, home dozens of times.Mack, who was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant at the time of the incident, and her then-21-year-old boyfriend, Schaefer, were arrested a day after Wiese-Mack's body was found after they were found at a hotel about 6 miles from the St. Regis.Their daughter, Stella Schaefer, was born shortly before her parents were convicted in 2015. Under Indonesian law, she was allowed to live with her mother in her cell in Kerobokan female prison until she turned 2, when Mack gave custody of her young daughter to an Australian woman until her release from prison.Until she was freed on Friday, Mack had not seen her daughter for about 20 months because authorities halted prison visits during the coronavirus pandemic.Her attorney, Yulius Benyamin Seran, said earlier that Mack had asked for the girl, who is now 6, to remain with her foster family to avoid media attention in the U.S. However, Indonesian regulations refused.An emergency guardianship hearing was held in circuit court Tuesday afternoon to determine what will happen to Mack's daughter when she lands in Chicago. A judge granted a request for her to be placed with a person of the family's choosing until her mother's fate is clear.But that may not be the end of the story. Not only does the 6-year-old already have a foster mother who has been caring for her for the last four years, the girl's paternal grandmother is getting ready to sue for guardianship as well"She has maintained a relationship with Stella. She has had regular contact with her. Kia tried to get guardianship before, when Stella was born," said Michael Goldberg, the paternal grandmother's attorney. "Kia loves her granddaughter. She wants what's best for her. She stands ready, willing and able to care for her and to love her and to be there for her."Kia Walker came to the airport Wednesday morning, hoping to see her granddaughter, but the girl was whisked away."I want custody of my granddaughter," Walker said through tears. "The lawyers don't need custody. Stella has family here; she has me. The last time I saw my granddaughter was when she was born, so when she was a few days old. I want to see her in-person."Schaefer called Walker as she was leaving the airport, and he declined to comment on the situation.Walker said she talks to her son twice a week, and he fully supports his mother trying to get custody.Mack is due in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.