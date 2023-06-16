Heather Mack expected to plead guilty in court Friday to federal charges in role in mom's murder

Heather Mack could plead guilty Friday to federal charges in the 2014 killing of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The case of Heather Mack returns to a federal courtroom in Chicago Friday.

Mack was convicted in Indonesia with helping kill her mother. Now it looks like she's ready to make a plea deal here in the U.S.

Heather Mack is expected to appear in person in federal court, where she will potentially plead guilty.

The 27 year old already spent years in an Indonesian prison for helping in the murder of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack back in 2014.

Mack, from Oak Park, has been in federal custody in Chicago on charges here in the states.

She was indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping to stuff the body of her mother into a suitcase at a luxury resort in Bali with her ex-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer.

So why isn't this double jeopardy? Legal experts have said the allegations involve two countries with their own laws and jurisdiction, which doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on prosecuting someone twice for the same acts.

The government and defense attorneys informed the judge earlier this month that they were finalizing a plea agreement, so it appears there may be a guilty plea Friday morning.

The hearing is expected to get underway at 8:30 a.m.