Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Heaven on Seven

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fat Tuesday, a day to indulge before the beginning of Lent, is just around the corner!

Heaven on Seven on Wabash, the authentic, critically acclaimed Cajun restaurant of Chef Jimmy Bannos, is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year and is excited to celebrate Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras food and drink specials, a live band, all-out decorations and lots of fun!

Heaven on Seven will be serving Mardi Gras specials and turning up the fun with live music from Big Shoulders Brass Band.

Chef Jimmy Bannos joined ABC7 to cook some New Orleans-style grub.

Name of event: Fat Tuesday 2020 at Heaven on Seven

Date:Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Hours:
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dinner: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Address:
Heaven on Seven
111 N. Wabash, 7th Floor
Chicago, IL 60602
312-263-6443

To learn more visit www.heavenonseven.com

Recipe

Name of dish: New Orleans Sautéed Shrimp & Tomato Gravy Over Parmesan Reggiano Grits

Parmesan Cheese Grits

Ingredients:

1 C Heavy whipping cream
C Water
2 TBS Butter
tsp Roasted Garlic Puree
1/8 tsp Kosher salt
1/8 tsp Freshly ground white pepper

C Grits, quick-cooking
1/3 C Parmesan cheese, grated
2 TBS Asiago cheese, grated

Preparation:

In a 3-quart saucepan, combine cream, water, butter, roasted garlic purée, salt and freshly ground white pepper. Bring to boil over medium heat. Slowly add grits, whisking continuously until incorporated. Reduce heat to low. Cook for 25 minutes, whisking often. Add cheese, stir over heat for 5 minutes, until smooth. Reserve, warm. Serves 4.
Grilled Shrimp

Ingredients:

16 raw "26-30" gulf shrimp
2-3 TBS olive oil
2-3 TBS Jimmy's Angel Dust (see recipe)

Preparation:

Remove tails & devein shrimp. Toss shrimp with Angel Dust and a little olive just until lightly coated. Sauté in a pan with olive oil until shrimp begin to curl and turn pink. Set aside.
