Keeping kids safe from dangers of heavy backpacks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Most kids have returned to in-person learning and COVID protocols are demanding they carry their belongings with them, rather than keeping them in a locker or desk.

That makes for one heavy bag, ABC7 spokes with Doctor Greg Lopez, a spinal surgeon at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.

Dr. Lopez spoke about how heavy backpacks might be harmful to a child's health as well as what to look for when purchasing a backpack.
