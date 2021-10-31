7 hurt in head-on Hebron crash, McHenry County Sheriff's Office says

HEBRON, Ill. (WLS) -- Seven people were seriously hurt in a two-car crash in the northwest suburbs Saturday night, police and fire officials said.A Nissan sedan and a Chevrolet SUV crashed head-on at Route 47 and Vanderkarr Road just before 9:30 p.m. in Hebron, McHenry County Sheriff's Office officials said.Investigators said people were trapped inside their cars after the crash.One person needed to be flown to a Rockford hospital in serious condition, officials said. The rest were taken via ambulance to nearby hospitals; their conditions were not immediately known.The McHenry County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate why the crash occurred.