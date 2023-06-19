WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Helicopter crashes into Cedar Lake in northwest Indiana

Cate Cauguiran Image
ByCate Cauguiran WLS logo
Monday, June 19, 2023 9:08PM
Helicopter crashes into Indiana lake
EMBED <>More Videos

A Lake County, Indiana helicopter crash happened on Monday. The helicopter crashed into Cedar Lake.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A helicopter has crashed into a lake in northwest Indiana on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in Cedar Lake in Lake County at about 2 p.m.

Officials said the Robinson R22 helicopter crashed into the south end of the lake between 140th and 145th avenues.

Two people were onboard, and were not injured, officials said. They are now safely on shore.

The helicopter is submerged, but a blade can be seen sticking out of the water.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW