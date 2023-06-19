Helicopter crashes into Cedar Lake in northwest Indiana

A Lake County, Indiana helicopter crash happened on Monday. The helicopter crashed into Cedar Lake.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A helicopter has crashed into a lake in northwest Indiana on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in Cedar Lake in Lake County at about 2 p.m.

Officials said the Robinson R22 helicopter crashed into the south end of the lake between 140th and 145th avenues.

Two people were onboard, and were not injured, officials said. They are now safely on shore.

The helicopter is submerged, but a blade can be seen sticking out of the water.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.