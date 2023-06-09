Hickory Hills shooting outside restaurant leaves 2 wounded, police say

HICKORY Hills, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting outside of a restaurant in Hickory Hills Friday morning, police said.

Hickory Hills police said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot while walking to their vehicles outside of the Prime Time Restaurant.

The shooting was not random and is believed to be related to an earlier altercation between the victims and the shooter, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

