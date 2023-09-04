Schaumburg soccer tournament collecting coats, toys ahead of holidays

The Body Armor Sports series is about more than sports.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Thousands of high school athletes are getting ready for the largest soccer tournament in the U.S. taking place in Schaumburg

There's a big effort to collect coats, toys and scooters, ahead of the holidays.and it's making Chicago proud.

Josh Robinson, a coach at Matea Valley, Joshua Ocampo a standout senior athlete at Washington High School on the Southeast Side and Alma Cruz, a community coordinator for Buddy's Helpers joined ABC7 Monday to talk about the drive.

Donations will be accepted at the tournament, starting September 9. That happens at Olympic Park in Schaumburg, right next to Woodfield Mall.