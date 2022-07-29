Disaster declaration approved to help small business owners still feeling impact of parade shooting

The money will help businesses and nonprofits recover from shutting down in the days after that July Fourth shooting.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Federal help is on the way for small businesses owners in Highland Park, still feeling the impact of the deadly parade shooting.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the feds approved the disaster declaration from the Small Business Administration.

RELATED: 'It will never be normal': Uptown Highland Park reopens to public as community continues to heal

The money will help businesses and nonprofits recover from shutting down in the days after that July Fourth shooting.

ALSO SEE: Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan holds Highland Park benefit show at Madame Zuzu