Final services for 3 Highland Park shooting victims to be held Friday

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Final services are expected today for three of the seven people killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park.Family and friends will gather together to honor Jacquelyn Sundheim, Stephen Straus and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza.Services for 63-years-old Jacquelyn Lovi Sundheim are taking place at 11 a.m. at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd., GlencoeServices for 88-year-old Stephen Strauss will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202.Funeral services for 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Iglesia Emanuel, 1300 W 10th St., in Waukegan.Meanwhile, memorials continue to grow near the shooting scene as the community is pulling together to help each other heal.A large crowd gathered Thursday night for a moving candlelight vigil in Sunset Park."This is a different type of grief, this is a traumatic grief that most people never experience," said Linda Davis, who witnessed the shooting Monday."It's just devastating to see my community have to go through this pain," said Jordana Hozman, vigil co-organizer and member of North Shore March for our Lives.Residents shared stories of being at the parade when gunshots rang out on July 4th and they ran for their lives.Residents, and businesses in Highland Park are trying to rally together and support one another as much as they can.