highland park parade shooting

Dr. Keely Roberts, Zion school superintendent, twin sons among those shot at Highland Park parade

8-year-old Cooper remains in critical condition after Highland Park, IL shooting
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Victims of Highland Park shooting remembered for kindness, warmth

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban school superintendent and her twin sons were among those shot during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade Monday, a family spokesperson said Thursday.

Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts and her 8-year-old twin sons, Cooper and Luke, were among the dozens shot Monday, the spokesperson said.

RELATED: Highland Park shooting victims remembered for kindness, warmth; 7th victim ID'd

Cooper is currently in critical condition. Roberts was seriously injured but will recover. Luke has been treated, released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe campaign to support medical needs.

According to the GoFundMe, Cooper was shot in the chest and his spinal cord was severed.

Over $170,000 had been raised for the family as of Thursday afternoon.

At least 39 people were injured after police said a shooter opened fire on the parade from a rooftop.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parkzionhighland park parade shootingchild injuredmass shootingshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGHLAND PARK PARADE SHOOTING
LA couple builds altars for victims of Highland Park parade shooting
'I'm OK': Highland Park, IL victim says it's a miracle she survived
Suspected parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'
'My department is devastated': Police chief recalls parade shooting
TOP STORIES
New details revealed after accused shooter confesses: prosecutor
Suspected parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'
Woman recalls finding toddler after both parents killed in massacre
Day after shooting in Kenosha, ban on guns in county buildings lifted
Woman found dead on tracks near Addison Red Line stop on North Side
Former Theranos Pres. Sunny Balwani found guilty in federal trial
Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme
Show More
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
James Caan, of 'The Godfather' fame, has died, family announces
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Park Ridge teen pinned to ground by off-duty CPD sergeant | VIDEO
Chicago Weather: Dry day, rain by evening Thursday
More TOP STORIES News