Dr. Keely Roberts, Zion school superintendent, twin sons among those shot at Highland Park parade

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban school superintendent and her twin sons were among those shot during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade Monday, a family spokesperson said Thursday.Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts and her 8-year-old twin sons, Cooper and Luke, were among the dozens shot Monday, the spokesperson said.Cooper is currently in critical condition. Roberts was seriously injured but will recover. Luke has been treated, released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.Friends of the family have started ato support medical needs.According to the GoFundMe, Cooper was shot in the chest and his spinal cord was severed.Over $170,000 had been raised for the family as of Thursday afternoon.At least 39 people were injured after police said a shooter opened fire on the parade from a rooftop.